Documents: Man posing as 'peace officer' fires shots at JBLM helicopters

Police detained a man who is accused of posing as a "peace officer" while firing shots at two Joint Base Lewis-McChord helicopters that were flying over American Lake earlier this week.

After 8 p.m. Wednesday, Lakewood police officers responded to a report of shots fired at American Lake Park.

According to prosecutors, several callers reported that a person was firing shots at military helicopters flying overhead.

When police arrived at the park, bystanders pointed the suspect out to officers, and he was identified as Andre Wright.

After Wright was detained, witnesses told police they saw him fire two rounds in the park. At least one witness confirmed Wright fired at the helicopters that flew over the park.

According to charging documents, officers found a gun, two metal "security" badges and handcuffs that were in a holster on him. He appeared as if he was trying to pose as an "official peace officer."

Officers also found a small bag of suspected methamphetamine on him.

Prosecutors said Wright has prior felony convictions and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. The gun he had was confirmed to be stolen out of Tacoma.

Charging documents said in 2016 and again 2019, the state dismissed felony charges filed against him in each case due to competency issues. In each case, Wright was referred to Western State Hospital for civil commitment and later released.

According to prosecutors, Wright said he was a Lakewood police officer with the Special Operations Unit, claimed to be a deputy with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, indicating he was an air commander of their helicopter unit, and was also the commander of an airborne military unit. He also told police that his personal number would be in the cockpit of the helicopters that were flying overhead, then said he worked for the Department of Defense and Offense, was involved with the marine Corps and said, "American Lake was a recently purchased Marine Corps artillery range."

Officers confirmed with JBLM staff that the two Chinook military helicopters were conducting low-level exercises over the lake when the shots were fired. The helicopters were carrying 31 military members.x

Wright was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and first degree assault.

The investigation remains ongoing.