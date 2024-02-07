'Suspicious' student death on Kent school bus, deputies investigating

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a student died on a Kent School District school bus.

Deputies responded to the incident at Mattson Middle School in Covington around 7:13 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators did not specify the age of the victim, or if they were a student at Mattson.

However, they did call the death "suspicious." The family of the student has been notified.

A cause of death will be determined later.

The district notified parents of the incident this morning via text message, saying all other students were safe.

This is an ongoing investigation and a developing story.

