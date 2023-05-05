Detective shot while serving eviction notice to be discharged from hospital

A King County detective who was shot in the line of duty will be released from the hospital Friday.

Last month, David Easterly and two other detectives were called to a home near 8th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 54th Street to serve an eviction notice.

After speaking with a 29-year-old person at the home, investigators said shots were fired.

Easterly—who has been with the sheriff's office for 25 years—was shot during the exchange, and the suspect then barricaded themselves in the home. The other two detectives have been with the department for 23 and 26 years.

Easterly was taken to Harborivew Medical Center in critical condition and remained there for weeks.

Authorities eventually got into the residence, where they found the suspect dead.

The suspect has been identified by the King County Medical Examiner's Office as 29-year-old Eucytus Eucytus. They died by suicide, according to the ME's Office.