Detectives arrest woman for firing shots outside busy Bellevue restaurant

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Detectives arrested a woman accused of firing shots outside a restaurant in Bellevue last week.

According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), in the early morning hours of Sept. 24, multiple officers responded to a disturbance in downtown Bellevue. 

It was reported that two groups of people that had previously been in a physical altercation earlier in the night met up again for another fight on the sidewalk in front of Earl’s restaurant.

In the second fight, a woman drew a semi-automatic pistol from her purse. She fired two rounds, one in straight upward – striking a overhead glass awning. The second shot was fired downward through a grate.

Both groups fled in multiple directions.

Detectives recovered two spend shell casings and a live round from the scene.

After reviewing surveillance video of the incident, and were able to quickly identify the woman who fired the gun as a 43-year-old Des Moines resident. 

On Thursday, the BPD SWAT team arrested her in Des Moines without incident.

When she was arrested, she was in possession of a semi-automatic pistol.

She was booked into the King County Jail for first-degree malicious mischief. Additional misdemeanors for unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment will also be filed.