Detectives seek witnesses, video of stolen car crash on I-405

Detectives investigating Tuesday’s crash on I-405 are seeking witnesses and video of the incident.

According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), a 29-year-old Federal Way man was booked into jail after speeding away from police, and crashing a stolen car on Southbound I-405.

Bellevue Police Department

At around 11:30 a.m., a BPD officer tried to pull the suspect over in the Factoria area for a traffic violation, but they refused to stop. Moments later, the driver crashed into another car and the center median.

Once the officer arrived, the two got into a brief altercation, and the suspect was taken into custody. Investigators recovered a loaded handgun from inside the car.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, and was later booked into the King County Jail. The officer was uninjured.

Bellevue Police Department

According to the BPD, charges including failure to obey an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, resisting arrest, attempted hit-and-run, third-degree assault, carrying firearms and unlawful possession of firearms are being referred to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone who witnessed, or has video of the crash are asked to contact Detective Denzel Kankam at dkankam@bellevuewa.gov.