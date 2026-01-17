40 dogs killed in Poulsbo, WA house fire

The Brief Warning: This story contains sensitive information about the deaths of animals. Approximately 40 dogs died after a Poulsbo house caught fire early Friday morning. Firefighters rescued three dogs, which were turned over to Kitsap Animal Control for care. The Kitsap County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.



About 40 dogs were killed after a house in Poulsbo, Washington caught fire early Friday morning.

(Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue)

According to Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue (CKFR), a neighbor called 911 at around 2:30 a.m. after seeing flames coming from a home in the 1400 block of Northeast Paulson Road.

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed. Police ran the license plates of a car outside the home to contact the homeowner. He was not at home initially but arrived shortly after the call.

(Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue)

The homeowner said he is a dog breeder. Firefighters were able to rescue three dogs, but about 40 others died in the fire. The three rescued dogs were released to Kitsap Animal Control for further care.

The Kitsap County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

What they're saying:

"We do not have any further information regarding the animal situation," CKFR wrote on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue)

The Source: Information in this story comes from Central Kistap Fire and Rescue.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.