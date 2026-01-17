40 dogs killed in Poulsbo, WA house fire
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - About 40 dogs were killed after a house in Poulsbo, Washington caught fire early Friday morning.
(Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue)
According to Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue (CKFR), a neighbor called 911 at around 2:30 a.m. after seeing flames coming from a home in the 1400 block of Northeast Paulson Road.
When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed. Police ran the license plates of a car outside the home to contact the homeowner. He was not at home initially but arrived shortly after the call.
(Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue)
The homeowner said he is a dog breeder. Firefighters were able to rescue three dogs, but about 40 others died in the fire. The three rescued dogs were released to Kitsap Animal Control for further care.
The Kitsap County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
What they're saying:
"We do not have any further information regarding the animal situation," CKFR wrote on social media.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue)
The Source: Information in this story comes from Central Kistap Fire and Rescue.
