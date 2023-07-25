DOJ: 27-year-old Tacoma man arrested for allegedly producing child porn

Police arrested a Tacoma man on Tuesday for allegedly producing child porn.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), a foreign law enforcement agency contacted the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Computer Crimes Center about a Skype video showing the rape of an infant.

HSI quickly worked to identify the person in the video, and their investigation led them to 27-year-old Demitri Super.

The infant victim has been identified, and the parents were notified.

The DOJ says production of child pornography is punishable by a minimum of 15 years, and up to 30 years in prison.

Featured article

At this point, the charges in this particular incident are only allegations. The suspect will be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The DOJ says the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

For more information on Project Safe Childhood, click here.

This is a developing story.