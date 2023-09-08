DOJ awards $1.3M to Washington programs to support survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington is delighted to announce that the Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) has granted $1.3 million to support two critical programs in Western Washington.

These initiatives aim to provide essential legal services and enhance the coordination of justice systems to better serve survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking.

Under the Legal Assistance for Victims (LAV) Program, OVW has allocated $750,000 to the YMCA of Clark County, Washington. This program is dedicated to addressing the legal needs of survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking.

Additionally, OVW has awarded $591,457 through the Justice for Families (JFF) Program to the Coalition for Ending Gender Based Violence. The JFF Program's primary goal is to bolster the capacity of communities and courts in their responses to families affected by violence.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman expressed her support for both initiatives.

"Both of these programs provide crucial services in Western Washington to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The YMCA of Clark County is a leader in Southwest Washington on programs and services for survivors. In the Seattle area, the Coalition Ending Gender Based Violence has a number of projects and tools to assist survivors with housing, mental health, and access to justice. These grants are highly competitive, and it speaks to the quality of these programs that they have been chosen for DOJ funding."

OVW Director Rosemarie Hidalgo emphasized the significance of these grants, saying, "The Legal Assistance for Victims Grant, in conjunction with the Justice for Families Program and the Domestic Violence Mentor Court Technical Assistance Initiative, serve as a powerful multi-pronged strategy to transform the justice system's approach to supporting families affected by violence. These grants enhance court-related programs, trauma-informed training, and resources, while also providing victims with specialized legal support. This includes assistance with securing protective orders and navigating complex family law matters. Collectively, these grants advance a more comprehensive approach, aimed at ensuring that survivors and their families don't merely navigate our legal system, but genuinely find a path to justice and safety."