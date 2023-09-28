Driver arrested for vehicular homicide after hitting woman in Seattle

A woman died after being hit by a car early Thursday in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood. Police found signs of impairment and arrested the driver.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrived at the scene near the intersection of 1st Ave S and Lucille around 5:30 am, where the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) was already providing aid to the victim.

According to SPD spokesperson Judinna Gulpan, the male driver was heading southbound on 1st Ave S when he struck the woman. She said it's unclear why the woman was in the road.

A drug recognition expert will be evaluating the driver, and preliminary indications suggest signs of impairment.

Following the incident, the 64-year-old man was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide. He will be booked into the King County Jail pending further investigation.