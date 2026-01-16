Woman arrested for suspected DUI rollover crash in Bremerton, WA

A woman has been arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence following a rollover crash in the Bremerton area on Thursday.

The 36-year-old woman reportedly told responding deputies that she was late for work and crashed while trying to pass another motorist. The crash happened at the intersection of NE McWilliams Road and NW 64th St. in unincorporated Bremerton.

Timeline:

Around noon on Jan. 15, deputies spoke with the driver. She admitted to having one or two drinks earlier in the morning, between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m, according to Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

Kitsap County Sheriff deputy responds to rollover crash

Deputies tested her and discovered her blood alcohol content was twice the limit. This is when she was booked into jail.

