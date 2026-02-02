Cluster of earthquakes felt by thousands in San Francisco Bay Area

The Brief Seismologists recorded at least 17 earthquakes in a span of about an hour in the San Francisco Bay Area Monday morning. As of 7:48 a.m., close to 4,000 people in the area reportedly felt the quake. The largest earthquake was measured at a magnitude of 4.2.



A cluster of earthquakes was felt by thousands of Californians in the San Francisco Bay Area Monday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), there were 17 different earthquakes near San Ramon, California between 6:27 a.m. Monday and 7:42 a.m.

The largest of the earthquakes measured at a magnitude of 4.2, and struck 2.5 miles east, southeast of San Ramon at a depth of about 5.8 miles.

As of 7:48 a.m., around 4,000 people reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS. Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to report it on the agency's website.

Map of San Francisco Bay Area. Red dots indicate earthquake epicenters. (USGS)

There were no reports of damage or injuries. While many factors affect whether damage occurs, geologists say it typically doesn't begin unless earthquakes exceed about magnitude 4 or 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.