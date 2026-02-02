Cluster of earthquakes felt by thousands in San Francisco Bay Area
SAN RAMON, Calif. - A cluster of earthquakes was felt by thousands of Californians in the San Francisco Bay Area Monday morning.
(USGS)
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), there were 17 different earthquakes near San Ramon, California between 6:27 a.m. Monday and 7:42 a.m.
The largest of the earthquakes measured at a magnitude of 4.2, and struck 2.5 miles east, southeast of San Ramon at a depth of about 5.8 miles.
As of 7:48 a.m., around 4,000 people reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS. Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to report it on the agency's website.
Map of San Francisco Bay Area. Red dots indicate earthquake epicenters. (USGS)
There were no reports of damage or injuries. While many factors affect whether damage occurs, geologists say it typically doesn't begin unless earthquakes exceed about magnitude 4 or 5.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.