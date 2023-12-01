Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Beach Hazard Statement
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
from FRI 5:29 AM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Olympics, Wenatchee Area
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County

Eastbound I-90 closed in North Bend after several spinouts

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
North Bend
FOX 13 Seattle

NORTH BEND, Wash. - Parts of eastbound I-90 are closed in North Bend after 30 semi-trucks spun out Friday morning. 

Troopers are working to clear up the roadway from milepost 36 to milepost 37. 

The trucks did not chain up, according to troopers. 

Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson said chains were not initially required until milepost 47, which means truck drivers would not face citations because of the enforcement zone. 

It's unknown when the roadway will reopen. 

This is a developing story, and will be updates.