Eastbound I-90 closed in North Bend after several spinouts

Parts of eastbound I-90 are closed in North Bend after 30 semi-trucks spun out Friday morning.

Troopers are working to clear up the roadway from milepost 36 to milepost 37.

The trucks did not chain up, according to troopers.

Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson said chains were not initially required until milepost 47, which means truck drivers would not face citations because of the enforcement zone.

It's unknown when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story, and will be updates.