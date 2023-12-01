'Hefty fines': WSP to help enforce all traction requirements at Snoqualmie Pass

Snoqualmie Pass is partnering with the Washington State Patrol to enforce all traction requirements during Friday's storm, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Disobeying the requirements means hefty fines," the post says. "We want everyone to be safe, slow down & be prepared for the first major snow event."

Those planning to travel over mountain passes should carry chains and pay close attention to conditions when winter weather is possible, especially from Nov. 1 through March 31.

WSDOT Winter Driving Tips: