Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
5
Beach Hazard Statement
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
from FRI 5:29 AM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Olympics, Wenatchee Area
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County

'Hefty fines': WSP to help enforce all traction requirements at Snoqualmie Pass

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Tracking snow in the mountains at Snoqualmie Pass

FOX 13 reporter Dan Griffin is tracking the latest conditions at Snoqualmie Pass.

Snoqualmie Pass is partnering with the Washington State Patrol to enforce all traction requirements during Friday's storm, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Disobeying the requirements means hefty fines," the post says. "We want everyone to be safe, slow down & be prepared for the first major snow event." 

Those planning to travel over mountain passes should carry chains and pay close attention to conditions when winter weather is possible, especially from Nov. 1 through March 31.

WSDOT Winter Driving Tips:

  • Check statewide pass conditions online before heading out or planning trips
  • Drive for the conditions: Slower speeds, slower acceleration, leave extra space between vehicles
  • Don't use cruise control
  • If you find yourself behind a snowplow, slow down and give the plow extra space