Edmonds PD promises patrols ahead of illegal street racing event

Edmonds Police say they are rolling out a patrol Saturday night, ahead of an expected illegal street racing event.

Authorities say the event is scheduled sometime at night near 220th, Highway 99 and Dick’s Drive-In.

Police say they will have ‘proactive presence’ in the area to discourage criminal behavior and hand out citations.

Local law enforcement have been ramping up efforts to stop these street racing events, particularly in Tacoma and Seattle.