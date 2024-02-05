Elderly Auburn woman struck, killed by car in Kent

An elderly Auburn woman was struck and killed by a driver in the Scenic Hill neighborhood of Kent Sunday night.

Kent Police say they received several calls about a serious accident on Central Ave. S. near E. Willis Street around 8:15 p.m.

Callers reported a woman lying in the street after being hit by a car and appearing to be dead.

Upon arrival, officers and fire personnel determined that the 84-year-old woman had died from her injuries.

According to KPD, one witness said the woman was walking in the northbound lanes prior to the accident, and not in a crosswalk.

Another witness reported seeing a smaller red sedan hit the woman and speed off without stopping.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the Kent Police Department or call 911. Tips can also be left at KPTTipLine@kentwa.gov or 253-856-5808, and reference Kent Police Case Number 24-1671.