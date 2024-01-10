End of an Era: Reactions as Pete Carroll steps down as Seahawks head coach

It's the end of an era in Seattle—Pete Carroll has stepped down as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

The Hawks' future is up in the air after failing to make the playoffs this season. Seattle's clutch win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday marked Carroll's last game leading the team. While there is no information on who will be filling Carroll's colossal shoes, the Seattle community is already paying their respects to a legend.

"Pete Carroll's positive leadership and standard of excellence made him the Seahawks winningest head coach, brought home Seattle's first Super Bowl title, and inspired our city with a good attitude, humor, and a true commitment to our community. Thank you, Coach Carroll!" wrote Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Simply Seattle has already released a ‘Thank you Pete’ shirt to commemorate Carroll's legacy.

"One of the greatest ever," wrote former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on X. "‘Keep shooting’ coach. Grateful for the memories. [The] best is ahead."

"I'm very surprised by this decision… I did not see this coming, I did not see them letting Pete go. He's one of the only coaches in the history of football to win a National Championship in college and win a Super Bowl. I think he's the greatest Seahawks coach of all time, and that's not to be debated at this point," said former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman on his podcast. "He instilled an incredible culture in Seattle, he's done a ton for the City of Seattle, for the City of [Los Angeles], he's done a ton for football in general…I don't know how you follow this up."

"I've had the privilege of being around a lot of incredible coaches in my lifetime. The best ones knew that they were more than just a coach. They knew that they were role models and a significant influence in the lives of the young people they had the honor of coaching," wrote former Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, Jr. "Pete Carroll was one of those coaches for me. I am incredibly grateful for his leadership, his patience, his grace, his commitment and above all, his friendship."

"Hard to believe anyone else will be the Hawks head coach. I’m grateful I was able to experience a man like you as my leader," wrote former Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham. "I’ll never forget being wheeled out of a hospital alone at 3 a.m. and seeing you with your wife still waiting to give me a hug. Thank you for everything."

"What a great coach. What an amazing leader of people. The ultimate competitor," said L.A. Rams head coach Sean McVay. "Man, did his teams have an identity. Coach Carroll is a stud. If I'm sitting up here being able to do that as long as he did, holy [expletive] will that be impressive."