Pete Carroll out as Seahawks head coach after 14 seasons

Pete Carroll is out as Seahawks' head coach after 14 seasons, the team announced Wednesday on social media.

Carroll is expected to have a press conference at 1 p.m. PT from the Seahawks' facility in Renton, Washington.

The 72-year old coach is moving into an advisory role with the organization, according to a statement from owner Jody Allen on Wednesday.

Seattle closed the regular season with a 21-20 win at Arizona on Sunday. The Seahawks entered the final two weeks of the regular season with the chance at reaching the playoffs for the 11th time with Carroll in charge, but a Week 17 loss to Pittsburgh left Seattle in need of help it didn’t get to close out the season.

Carroll will step aside as the most successful coach in franchise history, but with an unsatisfactory conclusion after several seasons of middling results. He’ll forever be lauded as the first coach to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Seattle with the Super Bowl 48 victory over Denver.

But Carroll never fully recovered from what happened in the Super Bowl a year later with Russell Wilson’s goal line interception in the final seconds, and Seattle never experienced another title that could wash away the memories of what happened in Super Bowl 49.

Carroll stepped aside with a 137-69-1 record in his time with the Seahawks. He led Seattle to five NFC West titles and 10 playoff victories.

Reports say Seattle is expected to be interested in Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Check back for updates.