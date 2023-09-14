Evacuation, shelter-in-place lifted after 'suspicious package' found at Everett Naval Station

article

A precautionary evacuation order and a shelter-in-place have been lifted after a ‘suspicious package’ was reported in a vehicle at the Naval Station Everett base gate.

Along with the Navy, Everett Police, Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol assisted with the response. Bomb crews examined the package.

The Navy has not yet released what was in the package, but the threat seems to be unwarranted.

The all-clear was given and all base operations are returning to normal.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

