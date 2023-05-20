Everett PD arrests suspect who crashed stolen truck into police cars, took off running

article

Police arrested a man who smashed a stolen truck into multiple police cars, and ran from officers in Everett Saturday morning.

According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), at around 9:40 a.m., someone called 911 reporting that they had spotted their stolen truck in the Safeway parking lot at 41st St. and Rucker Ave. When police spotted the truck, they found someone sleeping inside.

When officers approached the truck, the suspect woke up and tried driving away. In the process, he crashed into multiple Everett Police cruisers and a pole in the parking lot. After driving past police, he turned onto 41st St. – where he crashed into another car at the intersection.

The EPD says the suspect then hopped out of the truck, and ran away. Luckily, there were no injuries in the crash.

Additional units responded, including a K-9 unit from Lynnwood and a drone from Mountlake Terrace.

While police were searching the area, neighbors helped officers – pointing to where the suspect was heading. Eventually, officers found the suspect and brought him into custody.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. When he checks out, the EPD says he will be booked into the Snohomish County Jail on multiple felonies.