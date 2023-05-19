Multiple schools went into lockdown after man allegedly fired at Everett PD; suspect arrested

Authorities in Snohomish County arrested a man who may have fired shots at police. Several schools and colleges in Everett were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), police were conducting a search in the area of River Landing Apartments at 3019 9th St. in Everett.

At 1:10 p.m., shortly after multiple schools were placed on lockdown, deputies announced that the suspect was arrested and suffered a gunshot wound in the process.

When deputies sent out the initial alert, the man was considered armed and dangerous, and believed to have shot at police. He was described as a tall skinny white man wearing a black tank top and dark pants.

Everett Community College and WSU Everett were both placed on lockdown.

Maple St and Pine St are still closed from approximately the 700 block to the 1200 block. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.