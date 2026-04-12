Everett, WA man, woman in their 70s die in house fire Sunday

A house fire in Everett left two people dead on Sunday morning, an elderly couple living on Wetmore Avenue.

Timeline:

At around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Apr. 12, firefighters responded to calls about a residential fire in the Port Gardner neighborhood. The Everett Fire Department reports they were able to arrive at the residence in just over a minute after receiving the dispatch.

Once there, EFD says they found the man and woman, both in their 70s, inside during a search and rescue mission while the fire crews attacked the flames. Investigators with the Everett Police Department are doing a standard death investigation while the Snohomish County Medical Examiner works to identify the victims and their next of kin.

Deadly house fire in Everett, Washington on Apr. 12, 2026 (Source: Everett Fire Department)

What they're saying:

Everett Fire extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic incident. Working smoke alarms are essential in every home. They are a key part of a home fire escape plan and provide early warning so occupants can evacuate quickly. Everett Fire offers free installation of smoke alarms for seniors, low-income residents, and individuals with disabilities," read a post from EFD, in part, on Sunday.

The cause of the fire is not yet confirmed, the Everett Fire Marshal is investigating the origin of the fire incident.

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