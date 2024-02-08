WSP and WTSC: Plan ahead for Super Bowl Sunday to avoid impaired driving

With the Super Bowl happening Sunday, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and the Washington Traffic Safety Comission (WTSC) are making sure to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

"Making our roadways safe takes a team – and each and every driver on the roadway is part of that team," said WSP Trooper Rick Johnson. "If you plan to celebrate this weekend, do so responsibly and always make the good choices when it comes to getting behind the wheel."

According to WSP, road deaths in Washington state are predicted to be the highest since 1990 with more than 800 fatalities projected in 2023, and fatalities involving an impaired driver increased 55% from 2019 to 2022.

"Impaired driving continues to be the number one cause of death on our roads," said WTSC Communications Manager, Erica Stineman. "We need everyone to make sure they drive completely sober and if the situation arises, prevent others from getting behind the wheel while impaired."

Here are ways the agencies listed to keep people safe:

Designate a sober driver.

Plan ahead with trips home by scheduling rideshares or a taxi.

Make arrangements to stay the night after the game.

Use public transportation

Anyone who sees or suspects an impaired driver should call 911.



