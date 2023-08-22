Family of 22-year-old killed in Seattle mass shooting shares heartbreak, gratitude

A family is mourning the loss of a 22-year-old who was killed in a mass shooting at a hookah lounge in Rainier Valley on Sunday.

In less than 24 hours, the community has raised more than $23,000 for the family of 22-year-old Jonathan Bishu. His cousin, Yonathan Zerfu, created a GoFundMe to help his family with funeral and memorial service expenses.

"In seeing the people donate, it blew my mind. I cried," said Zerfu.

He says he appreciates the community's support in this difficult time.

Bishu was one of nine people shot around 4:30 a.m. at the Rainier Hookah Lounge near South Walker Street Rainier Avenue South.

Three people were killed, and six others were injured. Along with Bishu, 30-year-old Nadia Kassa and 32-year-old Trevis Bellerd were killed. Police have not released what led up to the shooting.

Now, family and friends are remembering their loved ones as they search for answers.

"He was somebody that was loving. He was loyal. He was very steadfast in what he believed in, and he believed in what was good. And he always saw the best in everybody," said Zerfu.

Zerfu hopes sharing his cousin’s story will not only bring justice, but also bring change.

"Hug your loved ones, because you never know when they might go away," said Zerfu. "It still doesn’t feel real."

Seattle Police told FOX 13 that there are no new updates on the case.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact the Seattle Police violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.