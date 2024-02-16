Family searches for answers in mysterious shooting death of Federal Way teen

A family is searching for answers months after 17-year-old Skylar Burks was shot in the head in Federal Way.

His family members said he was likely shot during or after a social gathering, but exactly who pulled the trigger remains a mystery.

"This was his 17th birthday," said Tona Hooley, showing off an image of Skylar at a steakhouse, pictured below.

Hooley says these pictures captured some of the last images taken of her grandson before he passed away.

"This was the prom, he was all dressed up, fancy tennis shoes," she said of the picture below.

The teen lived with his grandparents, Lloyd and Tona Hooley, for a time. His nickname for Tona was "Nana".

"He was the funniest kid, he loved to dance and was making his own music," said Hooley. "He loved his brother so much. He was funny. He liked to wear ties, dress up, wear costumes a lot. He was a beautiful kid."

The mystery of what happened on Oct. 10, 2023, still haunts the family.

"My husband called him that morning, because we’d been worried about him, and he sounded really good," she said. "But he said he was going to his friends."

Tona says he was found with a gunshot wound at the Park 16 apartment complex in Federal Way.

"He should have been in school that day," she said.

She says the family first learned of his death when other teens started posting online immediately after the shooting.

"My granddaughter got a call from a friend saying, ‘Is it true about Skylar?’.

She says, ‘Is what true?’

Well, she said, ‘They are posting on social media, Rest in peace Skylar’," said Tona.

Family members initially didn't believe it.

"She hung up and called Skylar and then one of the kids answered the phone, and they said he got shot. Didn’t say he shot himself or anything like that. He said he got shot." Tona said.

According to the family, Skylar was taken to Harborview, where he later died.

"I texted him that afternoon, but I don’t know if he got the text or not, but I do have a read report. I don’t know if he got it or the kids did because those kids had his phone afterward," she said.

Tona said the young people who were with him that day gave her differing accounts of what happened.

"I guess he was shot behind his ear somewhere in the back of his head," she said. "We really don’t know what happened. We are being told that. We’ve been told different stories."

The family is hoping someone comes forward with information on exactly why and how Skylar lost his life that day.

"We just want answers. We don't have any answers, we keep getting different stories. It was supposed to have happened in this girl’s bedroom, now it's happened in the kitchen," said Tona. "I just want to know the truth about what happened, because I know he wouldn’t shoot himself."

Federal Way Police have not said whether they are investigating this shooting as a homicide or something else. They are only confirming there is an open and active investigation that's underway.

If you have any information, contact Federal Way Police at 253-835-6799.