Fat Con, 'the biggest Fat celebration of the year', coming to Downtown Seattle

Fat Con, dubbed "the biggest Fat celebration of the year", is coming to Downtown Seattle this weekend.

Tickets to Fat Con at the Hyatt at Olive 8 in Seattle are available now, and the event runs from Friday, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 7.

There are four tiers of ticket options: Fat Friend, Plump Patron, Fat Bae and Fat Royalty. More information can be found in the ticket section below.

Event organizers say the mission of Fat Con is "to improve the lives of Fat Humans through art, health, public policy and community outreach. By improving visibility and uplifting the voices of people of size, we don’t seek acceptance, we seek Fat Liberation."

Fat Con will feature more than 30 hours of programming, keynote speakers, a fashion show and a vendor hall.

This is an inclusive event for adults of all sizes. Additionally, the programming listed on the organization’s website includes "trigger warnings" for each event in order to ensure attendees know what they are signing up for and what to possibly avoid.

Some of these trigger warnings include abuse, fatphobia, diet culture, before/after photos, exercise, sexual content, mental health and more. Most events do not have any trigger warnings.

TICKETS

Fat Friend

Full Event Pass

Brunch on Sunday

Access to their Vendor Hall

30+ workshops, panels, fashion shows and more!

Plump Patron

Full Event Pass

Brunch on Sunday

Access to their Vendor Hall

30+ workshops, panels, fashion shows and more!

Priority Registration

Badge Ribbon

Access to Hospitality to Suite

++ Your purchase of a Plump Patron badge for a Plump Stranger (Fat Friend ticket)

Fat Bae

Full Event Pass

Early Access to Vendor Hall Everyday

30+ Workshops, panels, fashion shows and more!

Priority registration

Priority seating for opening keynote, closing keynote and fashion show

"Fat Con" t-shirt

VIP Goodie Bag

Discount Code to Fatlesque Fest NW

Fat Royalty

Full Event Pass

Early Access to Vendor Hall Everyday

30+ workshops, panels, fashion shows and more!

Priority registration

Priority seating for opening keynote, closing keynote and fashion show

"Fat Con" t-shirt

VIP Goodie Bag

Discount code to Fatlesque Fest NW

Hotel room in Main Venue Thursday through Sunday

Custom badge design by the art of Lori Collins

Access to hospitality to suite

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Alotta Boutté

Tigress Osborn

Dr. Bianca Laureano

Legendary Guest: Madame E

Angelina Moles (Invited)

Saucye West (Invited)

Word Famous *BOB* (Invited)

Big Burr (Invited)

For more information, visit Fat Con’s website here.