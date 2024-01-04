Fat Con, 'the biggest Fat celebration of the year', coming to Downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Fat Con, dubbed "the biggest Fat celebration of the year", is coming to Downtown Seattle this weekend.
Tickets to Fat Con at the Hyatt at Olive 8 in Seattle are available now, and the event runs from Friday, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 7.
There are four tiers of ticket options: Fat Friend, Plump Patron, Fat Bae and Fat Royalty. More information can be found in the ticket section below.
Event organizers say the mission of Fat Con is "to improve the lives of Fat Humans through art, health, public policy and community outreach. By improving visibility and uplifting the voices of people of size, we don’t seek acceptance, we seek Fat Liberation."
Fat Con will feature more than 30 hours of programming, keynote speakers, a fashion show and a vendor hall.
This is an inclusive event for adults of all sizes. Additionally, the programming listed on the organization’s website includes "trigger warnings" for each event in order to ensure attendees know what they are signing up for and what to possibly avoid.
Some of these trigger warnings include abuse, fatphobia, diet culture, before/after photos, exercise, sexual content, mental health and more. Most events do not have any trigger warnings.
TICKETS
Fat Friend
- Full Event Pass
- Brunch on Sunday
- Access to their Vendor Hall
- 30+ workshops, panels, fashion shows and more!
Plump Patron
- Full Event Pass
- Brunch on Sunday
- Access to their Vendor Hall
- 30+ workshops, panels, fashion shows and more!
- Priority Registration
- Badge Ribbon
- Access to Hospitality to Suite
- ++ Your purchase of a Plump Patron badge for a Plump Stranger (Fat Friend ticket)
Fat Bae
- Full Event Pass
- Early Access to Vendor Hall Everyday
- 30+ Workshops, panels, fashion shows and more!
- Priority registration
- Priority seating for opening keynote, closing keynote and fashion show
- "Fat Con" t-shirt
- VIP Goodie Bag
- Discount Code to Fatlesque Fest NW
Fat Royalty
- Full Event Pass
- Early Access to Vendor Hall Everyday
- 30+ workshops, panels, fashion shows and more!
- Priority registration
- Priority seating for opening keynote, closing keynote and fashion show
- "Fat Con" t-shirt
- VIP Goodie Bag
- Discount code to Fatlesque Fest NW
- Hotel room in Main Venue Thursday through Sunday
- Custom badge design by the art of Lori Collins
- Access to hospitality to suite
KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
- Alotta Boutté
- Tigress Osborn
- Dr. Bianca Laureano
- Legendary Guest: Madame E
- Angelina Moles (Invited)
- Saucye West (Invited)
- Word Famous *BOB* (Invited)
- Big Burr (Invited)
For more information, visit Fat Con’s website here.