Expand / Collapse search

Father of murdered Idaho college student on suspect's silence during arraignment: 'It was a strategy'

By Bailee Hill, Michael Ruiz and Audrey Conklin
Published 
Updated 4:02PM
Idaho Students Killed
FOX 13 Seattle

Bryan Kohberger pleads not guilty in quadruple murder of Idaho students

A judge entered pleas of not guilty to all charges for Bryan Kohberger at his arraignment Monday, setting the stage for a quadruple murder trial in which he could potentially face the death penalty.

MOSCOW, Idaho - The father of one of the slain Idaho college students spoke out following the arraignment of the quadruple murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, after a judge entered "not guilty" pleas to all charges.

Steve Goncalves' daughter Kaylee was one of the University of Idaho students stabbed to death back in November. Kohberger is accused of killing her and three others in an off-campus home that night - Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Kohberger's arraignment took place Monday in Moscow, where a judge entered the "not guilty" pleas after Kohberger's attorney Anne Taylor said he would be "standing silent" on the charges. 

"I think it was a strategy," Goncalves said during "America's Newsroom" Tuesday. "I think him and his lawyer spoke about it… He's always had a history of being defiant and not… saying guilty or innocent is just a way of him… controlling the room."

Kohberger faces four charges of first-degree murder and another count of felony burglary in connection with the Nov. 13, 2022, stabbings of Mogen, Kernodle, Chapin, and Goncalves.

The prosecutor's office has 60 days to notify the defense if they are seeking the death penalty.

Related

Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves' family ready to face Bryan Kohberger's trial
article

Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves' family ready to face Bryan Kohberger's trial

Kaylee Goncalves' family is mentally preparing for Bryan Kohberger's quadruple murder trial.

"I prepared myself for the worst. That's just the kind of way I look at these situations," Goncalves said. "But… he didn't even address the judge... The way he addressed the whole courtroom was… very defiant."

Kohberger's trial is poised to begin October 2, but Goncalves noted he is prepared for any timeline changes since it could likely be delayed.

"We're supposed to have a trial. We've been told to expect it to be delayed. There's a high possibility of that. We hope it's not," Goncalves said. "But… you got to prepare yourself for all the different scenarios that could unfold, and that's what we're looking forward to."

"There's not going to be any information. We asked and tried to see if they could share, but… our hands are tied, so we won't see anything until the court case happens," he continued. 

Co-host Dana Perino asked Goncalves how he is able to get through the days as he and his family continue the journey to secure justice for his daughter and her friends.  

Related

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly stalked another female student months before massacre: report
article

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly stalked another female student months before massacre: report

Bryan Kohberger allegedly stalked a female classmate at Washington State University months before he would be accused of killing four undergrads at the neighboring University of Idaho, according to a new report.

"It's not easy. I try to think of my family and just think of my children and what I need to do for them, and then just kind of ignore my own issues and just kind of focus on that, and that helps me," he responded.

Kohberger, who is being held without bail at the Latah County Jail, could face the death penalty or life in prison if he is found guilty.

"We're one step closer to getting some justice," Goncalves said. 

Fox News' Audrey Conklin and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.