Father of murdered Idaho college student on suspect's silence during arraignment: 'It was a strategy'

The father of one of the slain Idaho college students spoke out following the arraignment of the quadruple murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, after a judge entered "not guilty" pleas to all charges.

Steve Goncalves' daughter Kaylee was one of the University of Idaho students stabbed to death back in November. Kohberger is accused of killing her and three others in an off-campus home that night - Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Kohberger's arraignment took place Monday in Moscow, where a judge entered the "not guilty" pleas after Kohberger's attorney Anne Taylor said he would be "standing silent" on the charges.

"I think it was a strategy," Goncalves said during "America's Newsroom" Tuesday. "I think him and his lawyer spoke about it… He's always had a history of being defiant and not… saying guilty or innocent is just a way of him… controlling the room."

Kohberger faces four charges of first-degree murder and another count of felony burglary in connection with the Nov. 13, 2022, stabbings of Mogen, Kernodle, Chapin, and Goncalves.

The prosecutor's office has 60 days to notify the defense if they are seeking the death penalty.

"I prepared myself for the worst. That's just the kind of way I look at these situations," Goncalves said. "But… he didn't even address the judge... The way he addressed the whole courtroom was… very defiant."

Kohberger's trial is poised to begin October 2, but Goncalves noted he is prepared for any timeline changes since it could likely be delayed.

"We're supposed to have a trial. We've been told to expect it to be delayed. There's a high possibility of that. We hope it's not," Goncalves said. "But… you got to prepare yourself for all the different scenarios that could unfold, and that's what we're looking forward to."

"There's not going to be any information. We asked and tried to see if they could share, but… our hands are tied, so we won't see anything until the court case happens," he continued.

Co-host Dana Perino asked Goncalves how he is able to get through the days as he and his family continue the journey to secure justice for his daughter and her friends.

"It's not easy. I try to think of my family and just think of my children and what I need to do for them, and then just kind of ignore my own issues and just kind of focus on that, and that helps me," he responded.

Kohberger, who is being held without bail at the Latah County Jail, could face the death penalty or life in prison if he is found guilty.

"We're one step closer to getting some justice," Goncalves said.

