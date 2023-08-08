Federal Way Police arrest 19-year-old suspect in deadly shooting

Police arrested a 19-year-old in a deadly shooting that happened in Federal Way Monday morning.

According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), at around 10:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in a neighborhood near 1st Ave and 320th St.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound. First responders treated the victim and took him to Harborview Medical Center where he later died.

The FWPD says the person who called 911 was able to describe the shooter, and officers quickly located the 19-year-old suspect nearby. A handgun was also recovered as part of the investigation.

The suspect is now in custody at the Federal Way Police Department.

Authorities are still investigating to find out what led up to the shooting.

The person who called 911 said the suspect was with another man who left the area and has not been found. He was described as being Black or Pacific Islander, with short dark hair in his late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FWPD.

This is a developing story.