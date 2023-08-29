'Fentanyl stole my son and killed him'; Local mother inspired by tragedy to save others

Following the death of her son due to a fentanyl overdose, Milli Militi-Jagamian is working to prevent other families from dealing with the same tragedy.

The Tacoma Pierce County Health Department says fentanyl is killing young people at terrifying rates. The health department reports opioids are the leading cause of accidental deaths, and 18–24 year olds are most at risk.

Public Health - Seattle & King County reports 694 fentanyl deaths so far this year. That is almost the total number of deaths for all of 2022 in King County.

"As a mother, you think, you just keep thinking about ‘What did I do wrong? What did I miss? How did I not save my child when he was everything to me?’" said Milli.

Militi-Jigamian’s 20-year-old son, Giancarlo Jigamian, had his entire life ahead of him.

He had a loving and supporting family who would do anything for him, but somehow the deadly opioid still seeped through the cracks of the Jigamian household.

"That’s when I found out about fentanyl, what he had taken. That it nearly killed him, and that it happened under my roof, while we were all home, while he was in his bed," said Militi-Jigamian.

She says that her son struggled with anxiety, and believes she believes that may have led to Giancarlo's battle with fentanyl.

Milit-Jigamian says her family fought to help Giancarlo. They found treatment programs, and rehab, but it was not enough.

"Fentanyl stole my son and killed him," she said.

Milli felt a darkness that she says could have dragged her down, but she fought for her family, specifically for her youngest son.

Now, she is fighting for other families through her nonprofit called the Fentanyl United Crisis Coalition.

The organization works to prevent fentanyl overdoses by empowering kids and adults to protect themselves against the drug. Milli says she focuses on having a presence at events that target young people.

"I don’t want anyone to go through this. It’s a lifetime of heartbreak," she said.

Milli said she presents her message in an honest and intentionally ‘edgy’ way. Her goal is to make people feel welcomed and never judge anyone struggling with addiction.

With the school year set to kick off in a few days, Milli hopes sharing her story will bring change.

"The only way you’re kids are going to actually talk to you, is if they’re not afraid of getting in trouble. If they’re not afraid, and now I’m not just talking about parents. I’m talking about schools and educators, as well. The conversation has to change, and everybody has to get on the same page and understand that this is an epidemic in our country," she said.

For more information on the Fentanyl United Crisis Coalition click here.