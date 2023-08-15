Fire breaks out, shoots 60ft underground at King County wastewater treatment plant

A fire broke out at the King County Brightwater Treatment Plant on Tuesday, shooting flames 60 feet underground.

Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, workers were fusing plastic piping when the fire ignited, blasting down a pipe and expanding underground. Due to the nature of the fire, a technical rescue was requested, and hazmat experts arrived with firefighters.

Officials say 15 tech rescue firefighters were able to get the flames under control.

No one was injured in the fire, and two employees were treated for minor smoke inhalation from the burning chemicals. The treatment facility did not stop operations during the fire.