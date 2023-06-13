City of Lynnwood pauses opening new substance abuse clinics

After Lynnwood City Council members voted in favor of an emergency ordinance to place a temporary moratorium on accepting applications for substance abuse outpatient clinics in April, the first of two public hearings was held at a meeting Monday night.

"We are going to have a moratorium. We are going to find the facts, find out what the problem was last time and what is it we can do better this time," said Council Member Jim Smith.

Council members repeatedly said this moratorium was not against having clinics, but to give them time to craft legislation on where they should be within Lynnwood.

A majority of those who spoke at the public hearing were against the moratorium being enacted, including Washington Representative Lauren Davis.

"It's my opinion that your moratorium will soon be unlawful," said Rep. Davis. "State legislature passed Senate Bill 5536 and that bill amends RCW 36.70A.200 and that specifically adds opioid treatment programs to that RCW as an essential public facility."

At Monday night's meeting, Lynnwood Community Planning Manager, Karl Almgren revealed at least one more substance abuse clinic had applied to open within Lynnwood, but the application was not being processed due to incomplete paperwork and the emergency ordinance passing.

Council members admitted this emergency ordinance was in response to the controversial opening of Lynnwood's first and so far, only methadone clinic, Lynnwood Comprehensive Treatment Center back in January.

When asked if there have been any issues in regard to the current clinic in Lynnwood, Almgren said there have been none to their knowledge.

"We stay in touch with the police department to monitor and look at any complaints that we receive,"said Almgren. "Since the clinic has opened, we have not received any direct complaints regarding that clinic."

While the moratorium can be extended up to a year with additional requirements, Almgren expects council to craft legislation within the current 6-month timeline.

An update is expected in July and the next public hearing will be held in September before the current moratorium is set to expire in October.