Flying hood smashes through windshield on SR-512 near Puyallup, WA

The Brief WSP is seeking the public's help in locating a hit-and-run driver. The victim driver escaped injury after the hood of the suspect's vehicle flew through their windshield. Authorities said it happened on SR-512 near Puyallup.



A driver escaped injury after the hood of someone else’s car flew through their windshield on SR-512 near Puyallup, according to the Washington State Patrol.

(WSP)

WSP made the initial alert on social media at 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 19.

According to WSP Trooper Kameron Watts, the hood of a sedan detached from the vehicle, flew in the air, and struck another driver’s Jeep Wrangler. Fortunately, the detached hood narrowly missed the Jeep driver’s head.

Troopers say the suspect's vehicle has yet to be located. Anyone with information is asked to contact the WSP.

What they're saying:

"This serves as another good reminder on how avoiding being on your phone while driving can save your life," said Trooper Watts. "Please drive safe out there!"

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from multiple social media alerts from the Washington State Patrol.

MORE NEWS ON FOX 13 SEATTLE

Who could buy the Seattle Seahawks as franchise could sell for $8B

Two skiers rescued in separate backcountry incidents near Mount Baker in WA

Reptile Zoo says goodbye to Monroe, WA community following attempts to save business

Costco launches mobile app ordering for custom cakes and deli trays, easing customer woes

Mom urges son's killer to come forward after Seattle shooting in Pioneer Square

Young 12's lost football at Seattle parade leads to call from Seahawk, community response

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.