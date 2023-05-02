4 shot, including girl, at Auburn illegal street racing meet up

Four people, including a child, are recovering after Auburn Police say someone shot them at an illegal street-racing meetup.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, on B Street NW, which is near several businesses, close to Emerald Downs.

Police say a fight started at an illegal street-racing meetup, then at least two people started shooting. Police report three men and a girl were hit.

The suspects are still on the loose.

A video from social media—that is no longer posted—captured the shooting.

"It’s sad that people have to get hurt for anything to happen," said Kandice Susee.

ALSO READ: Frustrated business owners, residents call on Auburn city leaders to take action on crime

Susee works at one of the businesses where the shooting happened. She tells FOX 13 News these illegal meetups have been happening for months.

She says she has collected remnants left behind week after week, including an auto maintenance receipt, an employee badge, and two bullet casings.

"It needs to stop. I’m not sure how, [but] it needs to," she said.

One of the businesses has a wood board over its door. Inside employees showed FOX 13 News what they say is a bullet hole in their wall from the incident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shooting breaks out at illegal street-racing event in Auburn, multiple people hurt

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Auburn Police have not released any suspect information. They ask anyone with info to call the Auburn PD Tip Line - 233.288.7403.