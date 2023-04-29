Shooting breaks out at illegal street-racing event in Auburn, multiple people hurt

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at an illegal street-racing event in Auburn early Saturday morning.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), multiple people were shot after a fight broke out near the corner of B St. NW and 30th St. NW at around 2:15 a.m. This area is right next to Emerald Downs racecourse.

The APD says the victims are three adult men and a woman who is a minor. They are reportedly in serious, but stable condition.

There are no suspects, but detective believe there were multiple shooters.

Police are now asking the public for photos or video of the incident. Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation are asked to contact the APD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

This is a developing story.