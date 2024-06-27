WSDOT: Freeway traffic, ferry routes expected to be clogged ahead of busy weekend

article

On top of the usual holiday surge, drivers from the North to South Sound have to navigate nearly a dozen potential traffic-stoppers this weekend.

Lanes on I-5 will be reduced for maintenance at E Marine View Dr in Everett this weekend. Northbound lanes will be reduced between 5:00–9:00 a.m. Saturday, and southbound lanes will be reduced from 5:00–9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Additionally, Washington State Ferries is anticipating long wait times on the Mukilteo-Clinton route. Two of their fleet's massive 144-vehicle boats may not make it back from repairs in time for the Fourth of July.

WSF using smaller boats like the MV Sealth have already resulted in weekday delays of more than two hours.

Lastly, eight major venues are hosting events this weekend that will add thousands of drivers into the mix — the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Storm and Sounders all have games, there are two concerts, Pridefest, Hoopfest, and a Monster Truck rally at the Tacoma Dome.

