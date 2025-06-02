New Frontier Airlines service takes flight at Paine Field in Everett, WA

The Brief Frontier Airlines will begin flying out of Paine Field Airport in Everett starting June 2. The airline will add a new direct destination out of PAE to Denver. Frontier will also fly low-fare direct flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix.



Frontier Airlines will begin service on Monday, June 2, at Snohomish County's Paine Field Airport (PAE).

The addition of Frontier Airlines will increase the direct destinations from PAE to 10 cities, with Denver – where the airline is based – as the newest addition.

The new airline partnership will also provide low-fare direct flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix, and will have flights twice a week out of PAE.

Local perspective:

Frontier Airlines is the second airline to add flights at PAE in Everett, with Seattle-based Alaska Airlines originally being the sole airline.

Located about 20 miles north of Downtown Seattle, PAE provides more than 150,000 employment opportunities, with more to come following the addition of Frontier Airlines.

PAE has served as an alternative airport for Washington residents that want to avoid the traffic and congestion at Sea-Tac Airport. It was also voted one of America's Best Small Airports for the second consecutive year by Newsweek, last month.

What's next:

Frontier Airlines will also begin improvements to their ‘UpFront Plus’ seating, a premium-class-like seating option with a guaranteed empty middle seat and extra legroom for the first two rows of the aircraft.

Additionally, First Class seating will begin to be offered on every Frontier Airlines flight by the end of 2025.

The Source: Information in this article is from a Paine Field Airport press release and Frontier Airlines.

