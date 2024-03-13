Deadly North Seattle gas station shooting under investigation

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a gas station in North Seattle Wednesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire at an ARCO gas station near the corner of Aurora Ave. N and N Northgate Way.

SPD homicide detectives investigating at the ARCO gas station near the corner of Aurora Ave. N and N Northgate Way in North Seattle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his late 30s with a gunshot wound.

Officers and Seattle Fire medics performed CPR on the victim, but he eventually died from his injuries.

The SPD says they have not yet identified a suspect.

Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SPD.

FOX 13's Taylor Winkel, who is at the scene, says there are lanes blocked off on Aurora Ave., so drivers who usually travel through this area are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.