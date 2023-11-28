‘Gay is slay’; Seattle students send LGBTQ-positive letters to conservative group

A group of Seattle middle school students is making waves after sending handmade cards to the conservative group Moms for Liberty.

The cards, meant to call out Moms for Liberty for not supporting the LGBTQ+ plus youth, were decorated with rainbows, peace signs, and hearts. The cards also had sayings such as ‘Gay is slay’ and ‘Stop bullying and excluding LGBTQ+ youth and families.’

The package included a letter from a social studies teacher, saying the cards were from concerned middle school students.

"Public school administrators should put our public taxpayer dollars towards fixing the abysmal reading scores in the US rather than writing hate letters," said Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice. "Taxpayers spend over $18,000 per student every year on public education in the Seattle Public Schools. There is no world in which activism in schools is more important than the basic skills of reading and writing."

FOX 13 News reached out to Seattle Public Schools for comment, which said the letters were sent last spring and were not part of the school curriculum.

"Seattle Public Schools is dedicated to fostering welcoming, inclusive, and identity-safe environments for all our students," reads a statement from the school district. "We firmly uphold the rights of our students, staff, and families to express their authentic selves. We take great pride in our unwavering support for LGBTQIA+ students, staff, and families, which is reflected in our policies and everyday practices."