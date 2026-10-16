Gene Jaurez employees organize 'sick-out' in response to pay cuts

The Brief More than 60 Gene Juarez employees called out of work on Friday in what they are calling an organized action against the company. Employees say a newly proposed pay scale for the company could mean cuts of up to 10% for employees. Gene Juarez corporate reports they are meeting with employees to find a solution.



Dozens of Gene Juarez employees called in sick on Friday, causing appointment cancelations at salon locations across western Washington.

Workers said the mass call-out was an organized "sick-out" staged in response to proposed commission rate changes that could significantly reduce their pay.

Gene Jaurez is a Washington-based salon and spa with locations across the state. The first location opened in Seattle in 1971.

Proposed pay changes prompt staff action

What we know:

More than 60 employees participated in the unified action to protest the company's new commission plan. Workers stated the proposed changes could result in a pay cut of up to 10%.

Beverly Lawrence, who has worked for Gene Juarez for more than six years, spoke on behalf of the organized group of employees. She characterized the commission adjustments as an unfair financial blow that directly impacts workers' livelihoods.

"This is cutting corners as far as what we can offer to our clients, so this is the last straw for us, taking money out of our pockets," Lawrence said. She added that a 10% reduction could mean choosing between paying rent, caring for pets, and supporting herself.

Non-union workers seek collaborative solution

What they're saying:

Because the salon employees lack union representation, workers decided an organized sick-out was the most effective way to voice their opposition to the upcoming pay structure.

Lawrence emphasized that staff members hope to work in good faith with Gene Juarez management to negotiate a mutually agreeable solution.

Message to impacted clients

Lawrence expressed gratitude to affected clients and asked for their understanding.

"We understand the inconvenience, but we hope you stand with us. That you understand where we’re coming from," Lawrence said. "Thank you. You’re what makes this fight worth it."

Gene Juarez response

The other side:

FOX 13 Seattle contacted Gene Jaurez corporate office regarding the employees sick out on Friday. The company responded with this statement:

"We respect our artists and their right to be heard. Leadership has been meeting with team members and will continue to listen and work toward solutions. We expect to continue serving guests and will communicate directly with anyone whose appointment is affected.

"Our commitment is to our team and to our guests, and we’re committed to getting this right together."

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