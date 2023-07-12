Ghost guns, 3D printer and ammunition found in home of man arrested in connection to Bellevue shooting

Bellevue police have spent the last few months tracking a man wanted for a drive-by shooting. Detectives arrested Romeo Plummer, 24, last Thursday morning after police and Seattle S.W.A.T. served a warrant at his home.

Plummer turned himself in a few minutes later and has been charged with one count of drive-by shooting for the incident reported May 27.

According to court documents, police were called out to a gas station on the 11600 block of NE 8th ST around 11:27 p.m.

A 31-year-old man reported what he believed would be his final moments.

He was in a verbal argument with Plummer who fired four shots at him as the car he was in drove off.

The victim began recording after he said Plummer and those in the car with him followed him to the AM/PM gas station. He captured the heated conversation on video giving police a near clear picture of the car's license plate, make and model.

The situation escalated when Plummer displayed a gang sign and flashed a gun at the man. Four shots were fired, fortunately no one was hurt.

The video captured, a 2012 Nissan Altima. Detectives tracked down the driver 21-year-old Erika Solis-Ibarra. They compared her driver's license to the video – who appears to be the same person. Court documents say Solis-Ibarra denied knowing the man who fired the shots telling detectives he and another man approached her and her sister offering them $20 for a ride.

Detectives impounded her car for fingerprints.

About a week later, investigators reviewed surveillance videos from that night getting a closer look at the shooter. Documents say officers spotted Solis-Ibarra and the alleged shooter walking into a grocery store off Rainier Avenue South in Seattle two weeks after the shooting. They grabbed his car details and found the former owner who led them to Plummer who purchased the car off Facebook.

Officers did a deep dive of his account and compared several photos of him to the video of the shooting. Detectives also picked up on Plummer's hand gestures, which they say is a common gang sign for the 44 Hoovers, a criminal street gang.

Investigators say they also searched his Instagram account where they found a video of someone firing a Smith & Wesson silver and black semi auto pistol – resembling the one Plummer pointed at the victim and fired.

Plummer is in custody with a $150,000 bail. Solis-Ibarra, the driver, has also been arrested; charges are pending against her.