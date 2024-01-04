Expand / Collapse search

Glynis Johns, who played Mrs. Banks in 'Mary Poppins,' dies at 100

Glynis Johns, known for her role as Mrs. Winifred Banks in the film classic "Mary Poppins" has died. She was 100. 

Mitch Clem, her manager, told The Associated Press she died Thursday of natural causes at an assisted living home in Los Angeles.

"Today’s a sad day for Hollywood," Clem said. "She is the last of the last of old Hollywood."

This is a breaking story. Check back for more details. The Associated Press contributed to this report. 


 