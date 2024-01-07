This year’s Golden Globes gift bags are valued at half a million dollars

article

In the midst of a comeback, the Golden Globes are back Sunday evening with a revamped image and new home network.

All eyes are sure to be on the show’s performance , but something happening behind-the-scenes also has people talking – the handing out of the coveted gift bags, which have a value this year at a jaw-dropping half a million dollars.

The bags were curated by Robb Report, an American luxury-lifestyle magazine , which is also said to have made "a generous contribution" to the Golden Globes Foundation.

If you’re wondering what gifts could possibly add up to $500,000, the bag includes access to 35 products and experiences that include travel vouchers, food, beverages, apparel and beauty products.

The highest ticket item is six bottles of Liber Pater, the world’s most expensive wine. It’s ticketed at $193,500. Only one swag bag recipient is eligible for that item though, and it’s not clear who will be able to claim it.

The show’s presenters and winners are guaranteed a bag.

One recipient will also get a pair of $69,999 Colombian emerald earrings from Coomi X Muzo.

All 83 recipients will be treated to a five-day/four-night luxury yacht charter in Indonesia from Celestia Phinisi Yacht – priced at $50,000.

Some of the other items all 83 recipients can claim include:

A $499 bottle of tequila from Komos Tequila

$200 custom swim trunks from Crasqi

A tattoo session with celebrity tattoo artist Atelier Eva ($2,500)

A two-night stay in Burgundy, France ($2,200)

A full luxury experience at a Four Seasons resort ($15,000)

Beauty products from 111SKIN and Byroe ($550)

A caviar collection from Caviar Russe ($545)

You can see a full list of items here .

And, speaking of luxury food, one other big star will be in the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s International Ballroom – Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, who is providing dinner to the more than one thousand guests.

He has restaurants bearing his name in several countries, including a Nobu in Malibu, California, and Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, where A-list celebrity sightings are common.

Known for blending Japanese dishes with Peruvian ingredients, items on his Golden Globes menu include salmon tartar, sashimi salad, yellowtail jalapeño and his signature dish, black cod miso.

A sushi chef will also be creating works throughout the show on the terrace, where celebrities are said to often slip away during commercial breaks to grab a drink or snack.

This story was reported from Detroit.