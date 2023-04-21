Good News Only: Human remains from lost civilization, Cocktails to-go bill passes, Mental health training

article

Bill to permanently allow cocktails to go passes WA Senate, now heading to Gov. Inslee's desk. City of Maple Valley offers community training to aid in youth mental health crisis. Archaeologists unveil first-ever human representations of lost Tartessos civilization. Cleaning for a Reason: Network of maid services helps cancer patients nationwide.

Bill to permanently allow cocktails to go passes WA Senate, now heading to Gov. Inslee's desk

Bloody Mary or Caesar Cocktail with Lime, Celery and ice Expand

A bill that would permanently allow cocktails to-go from restaurants and distilleries was approved by the state senate, and is now heading to Governor Jay Inslee’s desk for signature.

During the pandemic, Washington and other states across the country loosened their laws around drinking alcohol so that businesses could continue serving customers while dining was prohibited at restaurants.

On April 14, 2021, Governor Inslee signed a bill extending to-go liquor sales through July 1, 2023. On Tuesday, the Washington Senate gave the final approval to Senate Bill 5448, which would make to-go drinks permanent.

City of Maple Valley offers community training to aid in youth mental health crisis

King County Council approved a proposal to allocate $5 million in Mental Illness and Drug Dependency funds to help manage the deepening mental health crisis affecting youth, especially when it comes to self-harm.

There is a nationwide shortage of professional help to address the youth mental health crisis. It’s one reason why the City of Maple Valley is investing in training to empower and educate community members to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance abuse challenges.

Archaeologists unveil first-ever human representations of lost Tartessos civilization

Figured reliefs found at the Casas del Turuñuelo site (Badajoz). / Samuel Sanchez (El País)

Archaeologists excavating the ancient Tartessian site of Casas del Turuñuelo have uncovered the first human representations of the ancient Tartessos people, shedding light on the Bronze Age civilization that mysteriously vanished around 2,500 years ago.

The historical and lost civilization of Tartessos flourished in southern Spain and has been previously linked to the myth of Atlantis.

According to a team at the Institute of Archaeology, a joint center of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the discovery was made during an excavation of the eastern sector of the site, where a "massive sacrifice of animals," mainly horses, was documented.

Found were the remains of five reliefs, which date back to the 5th century BC.

Cleaning for a Reason: Network of maid services helps cancer patients nationwide

Cleaning for a Reason (Debbie Sardone)

When faced with a cancer diagnosis and the overwhelmingly difficult treatment that follows, the last thing a person wants to come home to is a mess.

That’s where Cleaning for a Reason comes in.

Debbie Sardone, founder of Cleaning for a Reason and owner of Texas-based Buckets & Bows Maid Service, said it all started decades ago when she got a phone call at her business inquiring about cleaning services.

When Sardone told the caller what the cleaning would cost, the woman said she couldn’t afford it because she was going through chemotherapy and radiation treatments and unable to work.