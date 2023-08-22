Man abducted from Renton apartment shows up with gunshot wound at stranger's door in Des Moines

A man who police said was abducted by a group of masked men in Renton on Sunday knocked on the door of a stranger's apartment in Des Moines two days later.

Ali told the resident shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday that he had been kidnapped and shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Detectives told FOX 13 News that based on the dried blood, the gunshot appeared to have been inflicted previously. Detectives are currently interviewing Ali.

Gouled Ali

Police said they will release additional information as they learn more about what happened to him.

According to Renton Police, a woman called 911 around 7:15 p.m. Sunday to report what looked like a kidnapping involving adults.

"They had seen a couple of males," said Detective Robert Onishi, Renton Police Department. "I think she described them as having face masks on. Put a struggling male into a vehicle in the parking garage of the apartment and the vehicle left."

Detective Onishi said investigators learned the man being kidnapped was Ali. They also discovered Ali lived at an apartment complex on the 1000-block of Lake Washington Boulevard in north Renton.

"They said that he was struggling and kicking," Detective Onishi said.

Investigators are still looking into right now is a motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.