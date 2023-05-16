Granite Falls man arrested for luring, sexually assaulting 12-year-old neighbor

article

A 58-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly luring his 12-year-old neighbor into his home to sexually assault the child.

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said the alleged incident happened on April 29.

According to deputies, a 12-year-old was playing basketball outside with friends when the ball rolled down the street. The child ran after the ball and was approached by the suspect, a neighbor.

The neighbor asked the child to come inside his home and help with his dog. The child then entered the home and was sexually assaulted by the neighbor.

The child told a parent, who reported it to police.

During the investigation, detectives discovered multiple witnesses who reported occasions of grooming behavior from the 58-year-old suspect towards minor children.

The man was arrested on May 2 at his Granite Falls home and was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree child rape and luring a minor.

The suspect posted his $250,000 bail. He has been ordered to have no contact with any child while out on bail.

The investigation is ongoing.