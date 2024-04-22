Study ranks Seattle, Portland, San Francisco among Top Greenest Cities in U.S.

In observance of Earth Day, a new study identifies the leading cities in the United States renowned for their environmental sustainability, with San Francisco and Seattle claiming the top two spots, respectively.

The analysis, conducted by Stephen Ellis, the lead researcher at Nodepositfriend.com, evaluates cities on a multitude of green parameters, including sustainability initiatives, the extent of green spaces, public transportation, and bike friendliness. It looks to celebrate and highlight urban areas making stride in green efforts.

Seattle not only secured the second position overall but also boasts impressive scores in several categories. The city's Air Quality Index stands at an impressive 36. An All Transit Public Transport Score of 9.6 reflects Seattle's commitment to efficient and accessible public transport services. Seattle's Green Space Score of 9.61 showcases the city's dedication to maintaining and increasing the natural landscapes within the urban environment. The city's bike score is 63.

A general view of the Seattle skyline as the Seattle Kraken team flag is hung from the Space Needle on July 23, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Following closely behind San Francisco and Seattle, the list features other cities recognized for their environmental practices. Notably, Portland, Oregon, ranks high across the board, especially in air quality and the availability of green open spaces.

Greenest Cities In The US in 2024

San Francisco, California Seattle, Washington Washington, D.C. Boston, Massachusetts Denver, Colorado Portland, Oregon Austin, Texas Minneapolis, Minnesota Burlington, Vermont

