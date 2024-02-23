Headbanging horse rocks out to heavy metal music

A Canadian race horse has gone viral for how she rocks out to her favorite music.

Pretty, a 7-year-old horse at Bogar Farms in Ontario, Canada, is known for her love of heavy metal and rock music while headbanging.

FOX 13 Seattle spoke with Autumn Purdy, who works at the farm, about Pretty's passion for music.

"We purchased her about three years ago and about a year after settling, we found out that she has some particular music tastes," said Purdy. "She seems to like more metal, more rock music. We've tested, she looked into some country before, but she has no interest in that. She's a heavy metal, headbanging horse."

As Purdy was talking to FOX 13, Pretty also rocked out to one of Seattle's iconic rock bands – Nirvana.

There are about 60 horses at Bogar Farms in Ontario, Canada, and Purdy said Pretty gets along with all of them.

"Funny, when she comes inside, they go, ‘Oh, here we go again. She’s back," said Autumn. "Oh, our neighbor, who has the music too loud or parties too much."

Autum says, since Pretty is a race horse, they are looking at possibly incorporating her passion for music into her race routine, or at least possibly letting her listen to her favorite songs before a race.