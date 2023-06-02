Health department offers lockboxes across King County to recognize National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Friday, recognized as National Gun Violence Awareness Day, local programs worked together to address the issue.

Public Health – Seattle & King County’s Regional Gun Violence Program toured several communities throughout the county and gave away free firearm lockboxes.

"One of our harm reduction strategies, recognizing that we’re not going to end gun violence overnight, is to make sure that people understand that if they own a gun, they need to safely store the gun," said Eleuthera Lisch, director of the Regional Gun Violence Program.

The goal of the giveaway was to increase safety, and keep guns out of the hands of young people and those who intend to cause harm. With every gun secured in a lockbox, Lisch said a life could be saved from gun violence.

"If our young people are dying, and it’s the leading cause of death for children, it is absolutely a public health emergency. And it’s at a point in this country that it’s being recognized as such," said Lisch. "Hopefully that will reach into all of our hearts and call us to action to recognize and why we take a public health approach. We all have a role in ending violence."

Jason Ballena is a gun owner and said he teaches his children about gun safety. He was one of the first parents at the community event to receive a lockbox.

"We already have the conversations about firearms, but with children, you just never know. So, it’s important to just keep it locked up and safe," said Ballena.

The local health department reported there has been an increase in firearm-related injuries and deaths in King County over the past three years.

Recognizing the risks, advocates said securing guns can’t be the only solution. The Alliance for Gun Responsibility is one Washington’s leading gun violence prevention and advocacy organizations. Tremayne Edwards, the organization’s development and engagement director, said increasing awareness and education is just as important to save lives.

"We know that background checks help, but more people need to know statistically how it’s helpful. We know that safe storage is important in our community, but we need everybody in the community to be aware of the simple, common sense ways we can work together as a community – on both sides, in the middle, up and down – to solving this together," said Edwards.

Officials said safe firearm storage is the best way to prevent unintentional shootings and injury. It also prevents firearms from being stolen and misused by others. King County’s ‘Lock It Up’ program's mission is to promote safety by increasing safe firearm storage. More information about the program’s offer of lockboxes and related resources can be found on their website

Friday kicks off Wear Orange weekend through Sunday. Wearing orange is a national movement to recognize the people who were injured or lost their lives to gun violence.