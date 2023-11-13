HeeJin returns with first solo in 7 years, talks lessons learned and ARTMS project

Seven years after her last solo debut, HeeJin of ARTMS has returned with her EP, "K".

Debuting with the pre-debut single "VIVID" in 2016, HeeJin gained her fame through the popular K-Pop group LOONA.

While in LOONA, HeeJin participated in multiple hit albums and tours, ending with the album "Flip That" and a US tour in 2022.

The group is currently inactive as a whole, after a series of lawsuits against their former company, and have made their way to other entertainment companies, with HeeJin and four other LOONA members joining the company Modhaus.

Heejin, along with ODD EYE CIRCLE members Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry, along with member HaSeul will be debuting in a project group called ARTMS in the future, with no debut date set currently.

"K", standing for Korea, is an album that HeeJin says shows the beauty of her country.

"Since K-drama, K-movies, and K-pop have become so popular recently, we ended up choosing ‘K’ as the album title to show how eager I am to represent Korea," she tells FOX 13.

The music video for the album’s title track, "Algorithm", was directed by a K-drama director, and showcases both traditional and modern Korean scenery.

The music video currently has over 10 million views since its release on Oct. 31.

With her solo coming after years of group activities, HeeJin’s first time stepping onto the stage by herself was a big moment.

"I get a little nervous when I think of getting on stage by myself. However, for the first time I’ll be on stage with dancers, so perhaps through active interaction with the dancers, I want to show fun and exciting performances," she says.

On top of her solo, she is preparing for the ARTMS project.

Details are limited at the moment, but HeeJin and the other members are excited to take the stage together again.

"The thing I am most anticipating is the chemistry between the five of us," she says.

Even with the start of this new chapter in her career, her goals remain unchanged.

"I would like to continue my career even after I get really old, not leaving my fans," she says.