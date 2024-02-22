How to book timed entry slots at Mount Rainier National Park

Mount Rainier National Park just launched its first-ever reservation system.

Criticized by many, but celebrated by plenty of others, the point of the new pilot is to cut down on crowds.

Starting at the end of May, timed entry reservations will be required at the Paradise Corridor and the Sunrise Corridor from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each corridor will require a separate reservation.

A portion of timed entry reservations will be available 90 days or approximately three months in advance in blocks.

Reservations at Paradise Corridor are required from May 24 through Sept. 2. Ones at Sunrise start July 3 and run through Sept. 2. You don't need a timed reservation if you have a service reservation (like staying at park lodging or camping or having a special use wilderness permit).

Curious to see if there were any snags in the much-anticipated launch, FOX 13’s Lauren Donovan tested out the new timed-entry system for herself.

STEP-BY-STEP INSTRUCTIONS

She reports it took us less than five minutes to book. Here’s how she did it:

Begin at RECREATION.gov : NOT through the National Park Service. You can download the app, visit the website or call 1-877-444-6777 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Pacific Time. Do not call Mount Rainier National Park-- they are not facilitating the bookings.

You can book directly using this link. The bookings give you options for both the Sunrise Corridor and the Paradise Corridor.

Pick your date and ideal time slot: Right now, you can only secure a spot for the Paradise portion of the park between May 24 – June 30.

You can’t reserve two spots on the same day, but theoretically, you could make a reservation for every single day the park is open. There’s no penalty for not showing up, but there is a $2 reservation fee per order.

Who’s included in the reservation: Whoever can fit inside your car. You do not need to reserve a spot for each person in your party. The $2 fee covers the cost of a single vehicle entering the park.

Follow Up Email: Check your email for confirmation information and a QR code. You’ll scan that at the entrance to the park during your scheduled visit.

It should be noted that there is a two-hour period for your entry, so you need to enter the park during that designated two-hour slot.

SO FAR SO GOOD?

If there were any hiccups, we did not experience them. The site never stalled or crashed. There was not a rush of people suddenly snagging up all the reservations. About 24 hours later, there were still hundreds of spots open.

Roughly 300 cars are allowed within each two-hour window. Terry Wildy, a park ranger at Mount Rainier, explained how they came to that decision.

"We take into account the average length of a visit. How many parking spots there are," explained Wildy. "How many folks might be staying at the lodging, for example, because they’re not required to have a timed entry reservation."

Wildy says there are two reservation blocks to take advantage of. This is just the first batch. Another smaller group will be released the night before each day the park opens.