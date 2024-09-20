How to watch Seattle Storm playoff games

The 2024 WNBA regular season has come to a close, and the Seattle Storm are once again playoff bound!

The Storm's first-round matchup is set for Sunday, September 22, against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. It'll be a tough series, as Seattle hasn't fared particularly well against the Aces in the regular season, winning only one of four contests.

After not qualifying in 2023, the new-look Storm are looking to make some noise this postseason. If you want to cheer them on, here's how to watch the WNBA playoffs live:

Where can I watch the first round?

The Seattle Storm's first-round playoff games will air on ESPN and ESPN2. The first two games are on ESPN, and the third will be on ESPN2, if necessary. Other WNBA playoff games are also available to watch on Fubo and ABC.

When do the Storm play?

Game 1 against the Aces is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22. Game 2 is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

If the series goes to a Game 3, it will air on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and the game time is to be determined.

Eight teams are in the WNBA playoff bracket, each playing in a best-of-three series to advance to the semifinals. The semifinals are a best-of-five series, followed by the best-of-five WNBA Finals.

Games 1-5 of the semifinals are scheduled for Sept. 29, October 1, 4, 6, and 8. Both matchups will be played on the same date. Games 1-5 of the finals are on Oct. 10, 13, 16, 18, and 20.

Where are the Storm playoff games being played?

The Storm's first two games against the Aces will be played in Las Vegas at the Michelob ULTRA Arena. If the series is tied after two, Game 3 will be held at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.

Who else is competing in the WNBA playoffs?

Apart from the #5 Storm and #4 Aces, the first round will also consist of the #1 New York Liberty vs #8 Atlanta Dream, #2 Minnesota Lynx vs #7 Phoenix Mercury, and #3 Connecticut Sun vs #6 Indiana Fever.

If the Storm advance past the first round, they would either meet the NY Liberty or Atlanta Dream in the semifinals.

Where do I get tickets?

Tickets are available for the Storm/Aces first round on Ticketmaster and AXS.

Looking for more info? Check out the Seattle Storm's official website.

